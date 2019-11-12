Potential candidates for the Workington seat in the upcoming general election have until Thursday to declare.

Completed documents must be handed into Allerdale Borough Council's electoral services department by 4pm on November 14, with the election set to be held on December 12.

The papers prospective candidates need are available on request from the department and on the council’s website.

There are a number of key deadlines looming for voters as well over the next few weeks.

The deadline to register to vote is midnight on November 26 and you can register online by going to: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those residents who wish to make a new application for postal vote or postal proxy application, or change to existing postal or proxy vote, must do so before 5pm on November 26.

The deadline for new proxy vote applications is 5pm on December 4.

Andrew Seekings, Allerdale council's acting returning officer, said: "I’d encourage everyone who wants to stand in this election to get the forms to us as soon as possible.

"It is also crucial that everyone who wants to vote and needs to register does so now. It is quick, easy and only takes a minute."

Candidates can find out more information about the nomination process and what information is required from the Electoral Commission's website at: www.electoralcommission.org.uk/

More information on the election, including how to apply for a proxy or postal vote, can be found at: www.allerdale.gov.uk/en/elections/general-election-2019/.