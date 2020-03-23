The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the world of sport on Monday.

1.35 – The Canadian Olympic Committee announces it will not send a team to this Olympics or Paralympics “in the summer of 2020” and calls for the Games to be postponed.

2.12 – The Australian Olympic Committee advises its athletes to prepare for the Games to be held “in the northern summer of 2021″, with chef de mission Ian Chesterman adding: “It’s clear the Games can’t be held in July.”

7.25 – The NRL announces the suspension of the Australian rugby league season.

8.22 – Arsenal delay their planned return to training from Tuesday, according to Sky Sports News.

8.58 – Burnley announce their players will remain at home with individual fitness programmes until at least April 6 rather than training together.

9.09 – The Caribbean Premier League announces it is “planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled” in August and September “whilst also looking at alternative plans”.

9.49 – Former England striker Gary Lineker says he has entered self-isolation after his son George displayed coronavirus symptoms.

11.03 – LaLiga and the Spanish football federation announce that the fixture list will not resume until government and health officials adjudge that there is no longer a danger to those involved amid suggestions that a May 3 return date had been pencilled in.

11.05 – Organisers of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix announce this year’s race has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had been due to take place from June 5-7.

11.59 – GB Taekwondo announces it has suspended “all centralised elite training” and closed the National Taekwondo Centre until further notice, in line with Government advice.

12.22 – The British Boxing Board of Control says the suspension of boxing tournaments under its jurisdiction will remain in place until the end of April.

13.03 – A Downing Street spokesperson joined the call for a swift decision to be taken on the Tokyo Games, saying: “We want the International Olympic Committee to make a definitive decision soon to bring clarity to all of those involved.”

13.45 – Newcastle put back their scheduled return to training until next month in line with the Premier League’s revised suspension. They were initially due to head back to their Darsley Park headquarters on March 30, but have set a new provisional date in April.

14.06 – The UCI announces the postponement of the 2020 UCI BMX World Championships in Houston, which had been due to take place at the end of May.

14.13 – The Irish FA says its board has agreed to extend the suspension of the football season in Northern Ireland until April 30. All football had initially been suspended until April 4.

14.40 – British Olympic Association chair Hugh Robertson admits on Sky Sports News that he does not see a way Great Britain will be able to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics if the virus continues as predicted.

16.01 – Betfred League 1 club London Skolars announce a major board reshuffle, primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Ian McNeil, the club’s long-time chief executive who founded the rugby league club in 1995, has stepped down from his role with immediate effect, along with chairman Terry Browne.

16.04 – Martyn Phillips agrees to remain as Welsh Rugby Union chief executive after the coronavirus pandemic prompts a rethink. Phillips had notified the WRU board in January of his intention to step down this summer after five years in charge, but he will now stay at the helm.

16.34 – Playing games behind closed doors, staging multiple matches at single venues and scheduling midweek fixtures are among options under discussion to see this season’s Gallagher Premiership season completed, reveals Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs.

16.46 – Gallagher Premiership side Harlequins reveal they have asked all staff, players and coaches to take a 25 per cent pay cut to help the club through the pandemic.

17.25 – International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound tells USA Today the IOC has already decided to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, saying: “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided.”

17.37 – The Scottish football authorities urge clubs to stop flouting safety guidelines by holding training sessions.

17.39 – The men’s and women’s Champions League finals and Europa League final, scheduled for May 2020, are postponed due to the pandemic.