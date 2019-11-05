Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min has travelled with the squad for the Champions League trip to Red Star Belgrade.

The South Korean has been receiving support from his club following his involvement in the challenge that saw Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffer a broken and dislocated ankle on Sunday.

Son, who was sent off for the tackle, was visibly distraught after seeing the extent of Gomes’ injury and was inconsolable after the match.

That led to some doubt over whether he would travel with Spurs for their vital Group B clash in Serbia, but he was part of the group that left from Stansted Airport on Tuesday lunchtime.

The club are understood to have appealed against the red card, which was awarded by VAR for “endangering the safety of a player which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge”.

Gomes received lengthy treatment on the field and underwent successful surgery on Monday, with Everton saying he is expected to make a full recovery.

Son, left, holds his head in his hands after the injury to Andre Gomes (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane was also part of the group that travelled, fit again after he missed the Goodison Park clash with a virus.

Erik Lamela was not present as he battles a thigh injury, while Hugo Lloris is also a long-term absentee.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino will face the media at the Rajko Mitic Stadium this evening.