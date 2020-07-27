Supermarket chain Morrisons have launched a special food box to celebrate Yorkshire Day.

Bosses from the company say the box will be packed full of the counties finest products, sourced from Yorkshire food and drink producers.

The news comes ahead of Yorkshire Day on Saturday, August 1.

What is Yorkshire Day?

Yorkshire Day takes place nationwide every year on August 1, and serves as an honourary celebration of the county’s rich history.

Celebrations usually take place in a different area of the county each year, and while events were due to be held in Rotherham for 2020, the outbreak of coronavirus has meant that the event will be taking place online at facebook.com/welcometoyorkshire instead.

How much will the food box cost?

The box, which is priced at £25, has been designed to help customers support producers from Yorkshire and celebrate the day in style.

A typical Yorkshire Day box will include:

• Yorkshire Tea Breakfast Brew 40s 125g

• Andrew Jones Pork Pie 160g

• Yorkshire Baking Company Cherry Mega Loaf

• Morrisons The Best Yorkshire Wensleydale 225g

• Shepherds Purse Yorkshire Fettle 150g

• Grandma Wilds Crunchy Cookies Ginger 200g

• Taylors of Harrogate Rich Italian Ground Coffee 227g

• Grandma Wild's Oaty Biscuits Black Pepper & Poppy Seeds 130g

• Shaws Caramelised Red Onion Chutney 310g

• Joseph Dobson & Sons Ltd. Yorkshire Mixtures 200g

What have Morrisons said about the boxes?

Amy Bishop, manager of Food Boxes at Morrisons, said: “We want to make it easy for our customers to celebrate this historic occasion.

"So what better way than with some of our region’s most-loved food products. Our Yorkshire Food Box contains all the ingredients to put together a special lunch or afternoon tea - and raise a brew to our county.”

How can I order one?

The Yorkshire Day Food Box is available on the Morrisons Food Boxes website now morrisons.com/food-boxes/box/Yorkshire-Day-Food-Box

But be quick, orders need to be placed by Tuesday, July 28 and will be delivered on Thursday, July 30.

Orders placed before 3pm can be delivered next day or customers can nominate a day, any time, at checkout.