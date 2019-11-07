Tom Elliott has been unanimously endorsed as the Ulster Unionist Party’s Westminster candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

He faces a battle to unseat former Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew but the DUP has said it will not contest the constituency to give a unionist the best chance of winning.

Mr Elliott said: “It is an honour to be selected as the Ulster Unionist Candidate for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“This is an area I have previously had the privilege to serve as a councillor, MLA and MP.

“This will be the most important General Election in generations.

“The MPs elected on December 12 will have a decisive role in shaping the UK’s future international and domestic direction for many decades to come.

“Brexit is the defining issue of the period.

“I believe a bad Brexit deal would be just as damaging, both economically and constitutionally, as a no-deal.”