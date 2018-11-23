Spready Mercury and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang will be keeping the streets of Cumbria safe this winter as just two of the 11 new names chosen for some of the county’s salt spreaders.

These two will sit alongside David Ploughie and Usain Salt after Cumbria County Council’s name the gritters competition saw 200 names whittled down to just 11, as the northern authority ready their gritting fleet for the winter.

The winning names were chosen by a series of polls hosted on the council’s dedicated CumbriaGritters Twitter page, with the top-placing names in each poll being declared the winners.

*Drum roll*… Here are the winners in our #NameAGritter competition, as voted for by you: Gritter Garbo, Gritty McVitie, Ready Spreadie Go, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Spready Mercury, True Grit, Nicole Saltslinger, David Plowie, Usain Salt, Whinlatter Scatter & Gritany Spears pic.twitter.com/diPv2dXBRx — CumbriaGritters (@CumbriaGritters) November 23, 2018

However, there were some creative options which did not make it past the polling stage.

Brad Grit, Bay Gritty Roller and Nitty Gritty all failed to make the cut for for the Cumbrian fleet.

The full list of winning names is: Gritter Garbo, Gritty McVitie, Ready Spready Go, Gritty Gritty Bang Bang, Spready Mercury, True Grit, Nicole Saltslinger, David Ploughie, Usain Salt, Whinlatter Scatter, and Gritany Spears.

They will be given to some of the county’s 38-strong fleet of gritters.