A GLOBAL hip-hop superstar has sent morale boosting message to the people of Whitehaven - promising an "insane" party once the lockdown is over.

Speaking from his home in Jamaica Sean Paul - who has over 20 Top 40 singles to his name and has worked with the like of Beyoncé, Clean Bandit, Rihanna and Little Mix - sent positive vibes to the Cumbrian seaside town.

In the video message he said: "This coronavirus has hit us all and it’s been crazy.”

“So, we all need to come together, unite and stay away from each other.

"We know when this is over the party is gonna be insane.

“Protect yourself, stay smart, stay healthy and live your best life and remember one positive thought is way more powerful than one negative thought.

“Whitehaven we will be back to normal soon.”

The video message is a part of a stay at home campaign being run by the owners of Whitehaven's Club 135, one of the first nightlife venues to voluntarily close.

The club has re-branded their venues front windows with huge posters, with one clear message to stay at home and save lives.

Danielle, one of the owners, said: “We are passionate about spreading positivity during this rather difficult time and we also are sending our huge appreciation to all the NHS and frontline workers.”

“Before we know it - it will be safe to go out and party hard.”