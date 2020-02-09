VOLUNTEERS from Carlisle Cricket Club were in a desperate race against time to save furniture and valuable equipment as the nearby River Eden began its relentless rise in the hours before it burst its banks.

Dramatic pictures tonight show the entire pitch deep under water.

The Edenside club - just a few dozen feet from the Eden's raised embankment - was flooded in 2005, 2009, and 2015.

It is not clear yet how badly damaged the site's recently refurbished clubhouse is but chairman Mike Rayson said he fully expects the ground floor to have been inundated and badly damaged.

"This will be our fourth flood since 2005," said Mike, who praised the small army of volunteers who worked frantically this afternoon to move furniture and other goods either to the clubhouse's first floor or into storage elsewhere.

"We had about 25 people come down to the club at 12.15pm to clear out everything we could to save it from the water.

"They were brilliant.

"Hopefully, we've saved all of our furniture.

"One of the worst parts of today for me was telling a lady who was supposed to be getting married at the club on Friday.

Now, they're going to have to find an alternative venue."

Despite the likely extent of the flooding today, Mike believes the ground itself will have recovered sufficiently by April for matches to resume.

The clubhouse itself is likely to be out of action for some time.

Mike added: "But I'm very aware there are a lot of people in Warwick Road tonight who may be about to see their homes flooded again. I suppose we're never going to defeat Mother Nature, but I personally don't think we've been properly led from the top on this issue."

Mike appealed for anybody who can provide an alternative last-minute wedding venue for the couple whose big day was meant to happen at the cricket club on Friday. Contact the News & Star if you can help.