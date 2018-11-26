CUMBRIA is being placed on alert for winds of up to 70mph as Met Office experts issue a weather warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Diana.

The yellow warning, has been put in place for Wednesday between 9am and 9pm.

The warning area covers Carlisle and the west half of the county.

The Met office say that 60mph gusts are expected widely, with more exposed locations seeing gales of 70mph.

The strong winds will also bring some rough seas and large waves, with some coastal impacts possible.

A spokesperson said: "A very unsettled spell of weather is expected, with strong winds, combined with widespread and in places heavy rain.

"Winds are expected to increase from the far southwest early on Wednesday, spreading northeast, with areas adjacent to the Irish Sea most exposed to the south to southeasterly wind."

Storm Diana is expected to hit the UK in the middle of the week having travelled from the Atlantic.

People are being warned to expect delays to public transport and high-sided vehicles might find travelling on exposed routes difficult.

"Some local short term loss of power and other services is possible," the spokesperson added.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves."